Iran Warns Bulgaria Against Assisting U.S. Military Action

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei reacted to remarks by Bulgaria's prime minister concerning his government's review of a reported U.S. request to deploy military aircraft in the country for possible operations against Iran.

Baghaei said the Bulgarian government is fully aware that the United States' military attacks against Iran constitute an unlawful act of aggression and a blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations.

He stressed that any participation in planning, facilitating, or carrying out such attacks would amount to complicity in the crime of aggression and war crimes under international law.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged all countries to refrain from any action that could contribute to unlawful military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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