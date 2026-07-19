Iranian, Iraqi Foreign Ministers Hold Talks on Regional Tensions After U.S. Aggression

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a telephone conversation on Saturday afternoon to discuss the latest regional developments following the U.S. military aggression against Iran, Washington's repeated violations of the Islamabad Memorandum, and the Islamic Republic of Iran's response to those actions.



During the call, Iran's foreign minister described relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq as deep-rooted, strategic, and founded on profound historical, cultural, religious, and shared interests between the two nations. He stressed that these valuable ties should not be affected by certain personal and unofficial remarks. Iran, he added, remains committed to mutual respect, good neighborliness, and the further expansion of relations with the Iraqi government and people.



The two ministers also reviewed the dimensions of the ongoing developments and their implications for regional security and stability. They underscored the importance of continuing bilateral consultations and coordination to prevent further escalation and preserve regional peace and security.

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