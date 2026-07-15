UK Ambassador Summoned Over London's Anti-IRGC Designation

According to the Foreign Ministry, British Ambassador to Tehran Hugo Shorter was summoned on Wednesday by Alireza Yousefi, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Western Europe, following the UK government's unjustified decision to place the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) under its State Threats legislation.

During the meeting, the Iranian official conveyed the Islamic Republic's strong protest over Britain's hostile action.

He also strongly criticized remarks made by the UK home secretary in the British Parliament against the Islamic Republic, stressing that the allegations directed at the IRGC are baseless, irresponsible, and inconsistent with the UK's international obligations and the fundamental principles governing relations between states.

The Foreign Ministry official added that such accusations are particularly unfounded given Britain's long-standing record of providing refuge to leaders and members of anti-Iranian terrorist groups and networks.

Referring to the IRGC's central role in defending Iran's territorial integrity and national security, as well as its efforts in combating terrorism, Yousefi warned that any hostile legislation targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran or its official institutions would be met with a firm and reciprocal response from Iran.

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