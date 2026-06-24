Ghalibaf Returns to Tehran After Attending PUIC Summit in Azerbaijan

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, returned to Tehran after participating in the 20th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During his one-day visit, Ghalibaf addressed the summit and held separate meetings with the speakers of the parliaments of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

He also met and held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

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