Qaani: Hezbollah Victory Is on the Way
News code : 1799231
The commander of the IRGC Quds Force said Lebanon’s independence is recognized globally through the sacrifices of Hezbollah, adding that victory of the Lebanese resistance over Israel is on its way.
IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani wrote on social media that the people of the world know Lebanon’s independence through the greatness of Hezbollah’s sacrifices, not through the dependence of some rulers.
He added that all people of the world should look with clearer eyes, saying that the great victory of the Hezbollah resistance over the degenerate Zionists is on the way, God willing.