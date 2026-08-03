Pakistan, Iran Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Developments and Diplomatic Efforts
News code : 1822473
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which the two sides reviewed the latest regional developments and emphasized the need to continue close consultations and cooperation to advance lasting peace and stability.
Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.
The two ministers reviewed the latest regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts.
They emphasized the importance of continuing close consultations and cooperation to promote lasting peace and stability in the region.