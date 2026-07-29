Araghchi, Omani and Saudi FMs Stress Joint Efforts to Restore Security in Strait of Hormuz
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his Omani and Saudi counterparts on Monday, with the three sides emphasizing closer regional coordination to promote stability and address the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz by recent U.S. actions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held separate phone conversations on Monday evening with Badr Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia.
The ministers reviewed the latest bilateral and regional developments and underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation and advancing joint diplomatic efforts to promote regional stability and eliminate the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the United States' aggressive actions.