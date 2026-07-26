Araghchi, Lavrov Condemn Ukrainian Attack on Iranian Commercial Vessel

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Sunday to discuss the attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea and its implications for regional security.

During the call, Araghchi described the Ukrainian attack on the Iranian vessel as a dangerous act of adventurism and a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations. He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will firmly defend its national security and interests.

Lavrov strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of international law and a threat to the commercial shipping routes of both Iran and Russia.

The Russian foreign minister also underscored the need to hold the Ukrainian regime accountable for war crimes and for endangering commercial navigation in the Caspian Sea.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the latest regional developments following the United States' violations of the Islamabad Memorandum and the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz.

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