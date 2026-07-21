Araghchi: U.S. Breach of Islamabad Memorandum Triggered Strait of Hormuz Crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot held a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening, exchanging views on the latest bilateral, regional, and international developments.

During the call, Araghchi protested the unconventional conduct and actions inconsistent with diplomatic norms by two French diplomats in Tehran, calling such behavior unacceptable. He stressed that compliance with the laws and regulations of the host country, as well as adherence to established diplomatic principles and norms, is essential for the continued operation of foreign diplomatic missions. Araghchi urged the French government to prevent any recurrence of such incidents and to take the necessary corrective measures.



The Iranian foreign minister also stated that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is a direct consequence of the United States' breach of its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and its escalatory actions. He emphasized that responsibility for the consequences of the current situation rests with the party that has departed from its commitments and, by persisting in unilateral policies, has jeopardized the diplomatic process and regional stability.

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