IRGC Spokesman Rejects U.S. Claims of Direct Hormuz Communication

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman has rejected claims by U.S. officials that a direct line of communication has been established between Iran and the United States regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on social media, Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said: “Claims by U.S. officials that a direct line has been established between Iran and the United States regarding the Strait of Hormuz are absolute lies and are categorically denied. This has not happened and will not happen.”

He added: “The Strait of Hormuz is Iranian territory and has no connection whatsoever with the United States.”

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