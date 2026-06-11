Iranian Army Says Fifth Fleet in Bahrain Targeted in Drone Operation

In a statement, the Iranian Army said that following ceasefire violations and attacks by the U.S. military on areas in southern Iran, its forces carried out a drone operation targeting the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The statement said communication antennas and radar installations of the fleet’s Patriot system were also targeted during the operation.

The Army added that its forces remain fully prepared alongside other branches of the armed forces and will continue operations until the aggressor is punished.