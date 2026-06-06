Iran Condemns U.S. Aggression Against Coastal Security Facilities, Seeks UN Intervention

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly condemned the U.S. military attack carried out in the early hours of Saturday, June 6, against radar and coastal surveillance facilities in the Sirik region and Qeshm Island, describing it as a clear violation of the April 8 ceasefire and an act of military aggression against Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the statement, the targeted facilities were tasked with safeguarding the country’s borders and ensuring the security of navigation in international waterways.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the attack, which is a continuation of hostile and provocative actions by the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, demonstrates complete disregard by the U.S. administration for the fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The statement added that Iran’s Armed Forces, acting within the framework of the inherent right of self-defense, responded to the attack with vigilance, determination, and authority, preventing the malicious objectives of the aggressors from being achieved.

The ministry stressed that repeated violations of the ceasefire by the United States show that Washington lacks any intention of reducing tensions or returning to a path of stability. It warned that such actions endanger regional security and stated that the United States bears full responsibility for the consequences of these unlawful acts and any potential escalation.

Reaffirming Iran’s inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will utilize all available capacities to defend its sovereignty, security, and national interests.

The ministry also called on regional countries to observe the principle of good neighborliness and refrain from allowing their territories or facilities to be used by aggressors for planning or carrying out hostile actions against Iran.

Finally, the Foreign Ministry urged the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and other relevant international bodies to respond immediately and effectively to the continued violation of the ceasefire and the unlawful actions of the United States, and to prevent the growing normalization of violations of the UN Charter and actions threatening regional and international peace and security.