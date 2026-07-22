President Pezeshkian Urges Germany to Rebuild Trust in Bilateral Relations

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian received the credentials of the new German Ambassador to Tehran Axel Dittmann on Wednesday, signaling a call for a renewal of bilateral relations based on mutual respect and constructive dialogue.

During the meeting, President Pezeshkian emphasized that while Iran and Germany share over a century of diplomatic and economic history, recent years have seen a notable deterioration in their ties. The president stated that the path toward revitalizing these ties requires a fundamental adjustment in Germany’s approach and a dedicated effort to strengthen mutual trust.

President Pezeshkian pointed to specific actions by Berlin that have hindered progress, including the closure of the Islamic Center of Hamburg, restrictions on Iranian consular representations, and sanctions against Iranian banks.

Additionally, he criticized Berlin’s stance regarding recent military aggressions against Iran, framing these actions as clear violations of international law and humanitarian principles.

The president questioned the international community’s silence regarding strikes on civilian infrastructure, such as schools and medical facilities, asserting that technology should serve humanity rather than be used as a tool for political pressure.

Despite these challenges, President Pezeshkian reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s commitment to diplomacy and the pursuit of constructive dialogue within the framework of international regulations. He emphasized that Tehran remains open to resolving disputes through political channels.

In response, Ambassador Dittmann underscored the historical importance of the relationship between the two nations. He stated that his primary mission would be to facilitate honest, responsible communication between Tehran and Berlin.

The ambassador expressed his intention to prioritize a gradual, confidence-building approach, aiming to find practical solutions to address existing problems and pave the way for future bilateral cooperation.

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