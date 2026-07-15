Iran Warns U.S. of Decisive Response to Any Aggressive Action

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, warned that any hostile actions by the United States would face a decisive response from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Responding to a question about U.S. actions, Gharibabadi said that the aggressive actions being carried out by the U.S. regime would be met with a firm response from Iran’s Armed Forces, adding that any act of aggression would bring a decisive response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that Iran would not leave any aggression or any action against the Iranian people unanswered and would deliver decisive responses to such actions.

Gharibabadi emphasized that the U.S. government and its president should know that they have previously experienced this path but were defeated, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran had inflicted a heavy defeat on the United States and the Zionist regime.