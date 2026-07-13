Iran Warns Source of Any Attack Will Be Considered Legitimate Target for Defensive Response

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the United States' acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past 24 hours.

These brutal attacks constitute not only a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), but also a serious threat to international peace and security, rendering futile all efforts made over the past several months to reduce tensions and restore stability in the West Asia region.



Although only 25 days have passed since the signing of the Memorandum on the Termination of the War, the US regime has openly violated every component of that agreement and, by attacking Iran's transportation infrastructure, fishing boats, cargo vessels, meteorological facilities, and related buildings, has committed some of the most heinous war crimes.



The US regime has also, through its overt interference in the implementation of the arrangements undertaken by Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, caused insecurity to return to the Strait and disrupted international commercial shipping. At the same time, by using the territory and facilities of countries located along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf to prepare and launch its military aggression against Iran, the US terrorist military has effectively turned those countries into a theater for its unlawful and criminal war against the Iranian nation.



While reaffirming its determination to defend Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity against US military aggression and any other act of aggression, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns against any participation in or cooperation with the aggressors.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that, under international law, neighboring countries are obliged to prevent aggressor parties from using their territory and facilities to carry out military aggression against Iran. It further stresses that the source and point of origin of attacks against Iran shall constitute legitimate targets for defensive strikes by the brave Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



At the same time as it has violated its commitments, the US ruling establishment continues its campaign of disinformation and the dissemination of fake news in an attempt to distort the facts and justify its unlawful actions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that what the US President claimed regarding the outcome of the Muscat negotiations on Saturday is entirely false and reflects nothing but desperation. The Muscat talks were fundamentally focused on arrangements for the administration of the Strait of Hormuz and its navigation routes. Unfortunately, the United States, through both overt and covert pressure on Oman, prevented those negotiations from reaching a successful outcome.



Expressing regret over the unconstructive approach adopted by the United Nations Secretariat toward the United States' blatant lawlessness and bullying, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscores the responsibility of the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to address violations of international peace and security. It calls for the aggressor parties to be held accountable and for those who ordered and carried out the crimes committed against the Iranian nation to be brought to justice and punished.

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