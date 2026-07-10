Iran Warns U.S.-Israeli Adversaries of Retaliation Against Any Attack on Infrastructure

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr warned the United States and the Israeli regime that any attack on Iran's infrastructure would be met with reciprocal measures.

In a message addressed to the U.S.-Israeli enemy, Zolqadr said the most hated figure in the world had once again made remarks that were worthy only of himself in addressing the great Iranian nation and its grieving people.

He said the U.S. president was angered by the historic turnout of the Iranian and Iraqi peoples at the ceremonies honoring the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Zolqadr reiterated Iran's warning, saying that, as previously announced, any attack on the country's infrastructure would trigger reciprocal action. He added that the criminal Zionist regime, which stands behind such acts, will not be spared from the response of Iran's fighters.

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