Iran Rejects Qatar's Allegation, Reaffirms Commitment to Strait of Hormuz Obligations

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei expressed regret over the Qatari Foreign Ministrys accusation against Iran regarding the alleged attack on a Qatar-linked vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday July 7 describing the allegation as questionable contrary to the principle of good neighborliness and unacceptable.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei expressed regret over the Qatari Foreign Ministry's accusation against Iran regarding the alleged attack on a Qatar-linked vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, July 7, describing the allegation as questionable, contrary to the principle of good neighborliness, and unacceptable.



Referring to Clause 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of the War, dated June 18, 2026, which commits the Islamic Republic of Iran to taking the necessary measures for the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz and the provision of maritime services, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that Iran is seriously implementing its commitments. He added that Iran expects regional countries—particularly Qatar, which, in its role as mediator, is fully aware of the details of the Memorandum of Understanding—as well as shipping companies, to refrain from any actions that would be inconsistent with the provisions of the agreement.



The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also referred to the conduct of certain commercial vessels that have been navigating through routes not coordinated with Iran while switching off or manipulating their ship tracking or Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals in order to conceal their movements from monitoring and maritime safety systems. He noted that such practices increase the risk of collisions, create environmental hazards, undermine the security of the shipping route, and disrupt the Islamic Republic of Iran's efforts to facilitate safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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