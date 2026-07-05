Russia's Medvedev: We Share in Iranian People's Grief

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, expressed condolences to the Iranian people over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution while attending the officials' farewell ceremony in Tehran.

"We share in the grief of the Iranian people over the heartbreaking martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution," Medvedev said.

He added that Iran had refused to surrender in the face of U.S. pressure.

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