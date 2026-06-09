Iran Releases Details of ‘Nasr’ Operation

Iran said its latest missile operation targeted several Israeli military facilities, including Nevatim Air Base, the Tiberias base, Ramat David Air Base and the Tel Nof drone center.

According to the War Communications Center, Operation Nasr was carried out to reinforce the “Dahiyeh–Tehran” security equation, strengthen the unity of fronts and support Hezbollah fighters.

The statement said the operation also came in response to the attack on the Karoun Petrochemical Complex, with Israel’s Bazan industrial complex among the targets struck during the missile operation.

It added that security alerts activated across the occupied territories during the operation prompted large numbers of residents to take shelter, while a number of pre-designated targets were successfully hit.

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