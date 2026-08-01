Araghchi Warns Against U.S. Escalation in Talks With Pakistani, Turkish Officials

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations on Monday with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The discussions focused on the latest regional developments, including the consequences of the United States' aggressive and destabilizing actions and the risk of further escalation and insecurity across the region.

During the calls, the Iranian foreign minister warned against any further military adventurism by the U.S. armed forces and stressed that the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to safeguard its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.

Araghchi also reaffirmed that Iran would respond decisively to any act of aggression against the country.