Mokhber Warns U.S. Threats Will Undermine Foundations of American Hegemony

Mohammad Mokhber, a member of Iran's Expediency Council, reacted to recent threats by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying Washington views developments through military calculations while Iran responds according to the logic of history.

In a post on the social media platform X, Mokhber said any attack on Iran's infrastructure would awaken fault lines on which, more than 250 years of American hegemony have been built.

He added that once those pillars collapse, "there will be neither a center to command nor a market left to plunder."

Mokhber's remarks came in response to U.S. threats directed against the Iranian nation.

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