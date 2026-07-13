Iran Warns of Regional War Expansion Over U.S. Actions

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson warned that the responsibility for all insecurity and the expansion of war in the region rests with the United States and countries cooperating with its criminal military.

The spokesperson said that the United States’ repeated adventurism and hostile actions to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz have seriously endangered regional security, international trade, and the passage of oil tankers and commercial vessels.

He added that the cooperation of some regional countries with Washington has unfortunately increased the risk of the war spreading across the region.

“Following previous warnings, we will under no circumstances allow the United States to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, and we will not allow it,” the spokesperson said.

He stated that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond with force to any disruption or insecurity in the passage of commercial vessels and oil tankers by the aggressive and plundering U.S. military outside the routes designated by Iran and without authorization from Iran’s armed forces.

“The powerful actions taken by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army in recent days stand as evidence of this,” the spokesperson said.

Addressing regional leaders, he warned that any cooperation with the United States and any logistical support for its aggressive military would be considered an act of war against Iran’s sovereignty and national security.

“If the war expands in the region, the flames of war will engulf all countries across the region,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the responsibility for all insecurity and the expansion of war in the region rests with the United States and countries cooperating with its criminal military.

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