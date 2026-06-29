Iran Condemns U.S. Airstrikes, Reaffirms Right to Self-Defense

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the airstrikes carried out by the terrorist US military in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, 2026, against several monitoring and surveillance facilities along Iran's southern coastline.

These brutal attacks constitute a blatant violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations, as well as a clear breach of Paragraph 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of the Imposed War, dated June 18, 2026. They demonstrate that the US regime attaches little value or credibility to its commitments and that reneging on its obligations is an inherent characteristic of this regime.



While recalling the responsibilities of the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General with regard to the maintenance of international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its determination to defend Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity against US military aggression, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

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