Leader's message on martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Beheshti and National Judiciary Week

The message of Imam Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Beheshti and his companions, and the National Week of the Judiciary issued on June 28, 2026, is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful



I offer my condolences to the entire Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah on these days of mourning for the Household of God (pbut), and for the martyrdom of Tharallah (Imam Hussain (peace and blessings be upon him and his pure family)) and his loyal companions.



Imam Hussain’s (pbuh) movement and uprising, which was to establish justice, reform the Ummah, and confront tyranny and oppression, is the highest peak in history in the confrontation between truth and falsehood, and between justice and oppression. It offers profoundly valuable, unforgettable lessons to all freedom-seekers around the world. The blood of the Master of Martyrs (Imam Hussain (pbuh)) is called the "Blood of God" [Tharallah] for it is flowing through the veins of the universe and creating life-giving epics. The Islamic Revolution and movement of Iran, as a branch from this source of light, must always strive to attain the objectives of Imam Hussain’s uprising.

The 7th of Tir [June 28] is a reminder each year of an outstanding figure of the Revolution [Martyr Beheshti], who pursued this path with relentless dedication as Head of the Judiciary, until he and a group of sincere companions of the Revolution drank the nectar of martyrdom. The injustice committed against him and the 72 martyrs who were with him, testify to the Hussaini nature of this system and its architects.

The role of the Judiciary in the Islamic Republic of Iran is to safeguard the rights of the people, restore public rights and lawful freedoms, combat corruption, administer justice, uphold divine ordinances, and oversee the enforcement of the law. In addition to earning divine pleasure, the fruit of being successful on this path will be the strengthening of public trust in this pillar of the system. This is a rightful expectation that all branches, agencies, and responsible institutions must continuously restructure and align their performance with the desired standard of the holy system of the Islamic Republic and the high dignity of the nation.



In this regard, the Judiciary holds a rare, if not unparalleled, position in correcting the course of affairs and creating change in the other branches of the system. This is a task that demands the continuous pursuit of reform and restructuring within the Judiciary itself. The public now expects to see emphasis on this mandate in all judicial actions. The transformation in the Judiciary must move beyond just the words written in the Transformation Document, strategic plans, and roadmaps and become a living reality. The tangible effects from this should become manifest in all relevant spheres – from the offices of judicial complexes and courtrooms to public spaces and social environments. The people must feel the positive effects of this in their everyday lives in: decisive action being taken against all forms of corruption, a reduction in the violation of rights, faster case processing, greater integrity and soundness in judicial rulings, and easier access to measures of justice.



In this Judiciary that we’re defining, the Judiciary’s administration of justice must reach a level such that every oppressed person sees it as their place of refuge. And especially, those with any form of power shouldn’t dare to encroach on the rights of others. Within this framework, nepotism and personal interventions must be entirely eliminated, ensuring that having personal connections in any branch of the system is not an advantage.



Needless to say, the vindication of the nation's rights isn’t confined to just personal matters. Various public and social rights – ranging from the right to economic security and equitable access to opportunities, to the right to benefit from a fair share of natural resources, a healthy environment, legitimate freedoms, and efficient governance – are also considered critical pillars in the widespread establishment of justice.

One of the most important legal, judicial issues now affecting the entire Iranian nation is the pursuit and vindication of their rights, which have been violated by the crimes of international criminals and global Arrogant Powers and aggressors, particularly in the years 1404 and 1405 [2025 and 2026].



From the blood of the oppressed martyrs of the Second and Third Imposed Wars to the physical, psychological, material, and spiritual damages inflicted on our dear country and each individual of the oppressed Iranian nation, both at home and abroad, including the unprecedented child killings and war crimes in Minab and Lamerd to the attacks on medical and service centers, from the slaughter of newborns just days old to our dear elderly population - and above all, the martyrdom of the peerless, unique, unmatched gem of our era, our magnanimous, mujahid Leader (may God elevate his noble station) - each is a file among hundreds, if not thousands, of major legal cases that must be earnestly pursued in both domestic and international courts. What is definite is that these criminals must be seized by the collar and brought to justice for their criminal deeds.



A key point in this regard is first the confessions and even brazen boasting of some of the leaders of the US-Zionist enemy regarding these crimes. These are indisputably an admission of crime, and these effectively pave the way for the proper vindication of the [Iranian] nation's rights that have been violated.

Second, due attention and commitment must be demonstrated in executing the directive of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, which was issued in his last meeting with the officials of the Judiciary in the month of Tir (July) last year, regarding the investigation of crimes committed during the Second Imposed War. The scope of this must be extended to include the Third Imposed War, and continuously pursuing this until a verdict is reached is entrusted to the competent authorities. This measure, in turn, will serve to prevent the recurrence of such crimes.



Of course, to succeed on the path of achieving comprehensive judicial transformation and to accelerate the realization of the aforementioned objectives, various prerequisites and arrangements are required. These have largely been stated repeatedly during the annual meetings with the officials of the Judiciary and in the detailed recommendations and emphases made by the magnanimous martyred Leader (may God sanctify his pure soul). Giving earnest attention to these guidelines and striving for their fulfillment, which is the key to the success of the honorable officials of the Judiciary, is what I most strongly emphasize and urge.

The path to achieving justice and combating oppression and corruption is an arduous one that can be smoothed by trusting in God, practicing piety at the highest level, having sincerity, earnest motivation and resolve, increased effort, courage and decisiveness, initiative, properly using new technologies, and implementing intelligent systems in operations.

By the will of God and with the grace of the Awaited Champion of Justice, our Master (Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his noble reappearance)), the realization of all this will be possible, God willing.



Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Tir 7, 1405

[June 28, 2026]