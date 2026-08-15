Pezeshkian Calls for Stronger Iran-India Ties on India’s Independence Day

In a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Pezeshkian described the anniversary as an opportunity to deepen and broaden the longstanding and comprehensive relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and India.

He said the deep historical, cultural, civilizational and people-to-people ties between the two nations constitute a valuable foundation for developing brighter prospects in bilateral relations based on shared interests.

Pezeshkian also stressed Iran’s determination to further strengthen comprehensive cooperation with India, saying Tehran is ready to take more effective steps toward consolidating bilateral ties and advancing the shared interests of the two peoples through mutual trust and respect and by making use of the two countries’ extensive existing capacities.

The Iranian president also wished India continued prosperity, progress, well-being and success, and expressed hope for further consolidation and development of the longstanding relations between the two countries.

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