Baghaei Says US Sanctions Policy Has Become a Dangerous Addiction

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks in response to the U.S. Treasury secretary's comments, in which the American official openly expressed pride in efforts to "strangle" Iran through economic sanctions.

Baghaei said that, regardless of the pitiful nature of such remarks, they offered clear evidence of a severe addiction to sanctions within the U.S. system of governance.

He said Washington resorts to sanctions whenever it finds itself unable to advance diplomacy and, when sanctions fail to produce results, simply increases their intensity.

"This is no longer policy; it is a habit, and more dangerously, an addiction that has replaced thought and reason," Baghaei wrote.

He stressed that Iran has demonstrated over several decades that it will not be "strangled" by the worn-out rhetoric and inhumane pressure.

Baghaei warned that the real danger was that U.S. policymakers could become so consumed by this pathological addiction that they would ultimately strangle their last chances of finding a less humiliating way out of a crisis they themselves had created.

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