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Mohsen Rezaei Warns US Ships and Forces of Serious Risks if Strait of Hormuz Blockade Continues

Mohsen Rezaei Warns US Ships and Forces of Serious Risks if Strait of Hormuz Blockade Continues
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A former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war, warned that continued pressure on the Strait of Hormuz would expose U.S. ships and forces to serious risks and casualties, while ruling out the opening of a second corridor through the strategic waterway.

Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war, issued the warning in a post on X.

"If the blockade continues, American ships and forces will face serious risks and casualties," Rezaei wrote.

"The United States must change its behavior; otherwise, we will not tolerate this situation," he added.

Rezaei further said: "We will never allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz."

 

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