Mohsen Rezaei Warns US Ships and Forces of Serious Risks if Strait of Hormuz Blockade Continues
A former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war, warned that continued pressure on the Strait of Hormuz would expose U.S. ships and forces to serious risks and casualties, while ruling out the opening of a second corridor through the strategic waterway.
Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war, issued the warning in a post on X.
"If the blockade continues, American ships and forces will face serious risks and casualties," Rezaei wrote.
"The United States must change its behavior; otherwise, we will not tolerate this situation," he added.
Rezaei further said: "We will never allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz."