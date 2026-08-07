Mohsen Rezaei Warns US Ships and Forces of Serious Risks if Strait of Hormuz Blockade Continues

Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war, issued the warning in a post on X.

"If the blockade continues, American ships and forces will face serious risks and casualties," Rezaei wrote.

"The United States must change its behavior; otherwise, we will not tolerate this situation," he added.

Rezaei further said: "We will never allow a second corridor to be opened in the Strait of Hormuz."

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