Iran Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Resistance on Anniversary of Haniyeh's Martyrdom

Around this time two years ago, Ismail Haniyeh, the courageous leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and one of the leading figures in the struggle for the freedom and dignity of Palestine, was martyred at the hands of the occupying and genocidal Zionist regime.



Standing alongside the global front of resistance against oppression, occupation, and colonialism, as well as the steadfast and resilient people of Palestine, the Islamic Republic of Iran honors the memory of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh and reaffirms the continued legitimacy of the struggle against the oppression and occupation of the child-killing Zionist regime until the Palestinian people realize their right to self-determination, the liberation of occupied Palestine, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.



Without a doubt, keeping alive the memory of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh and the other martyrs of the resistance guarantees the continuation of the movement toward the lofty objective for which those great martyrs sacrificed their lives—namely, safeguarding the cause of Al-Quds. It also serves to further deepen the ideals and culture of resistance and the struggle against the occupiers among Muslim nations and all freedom-loving people around the world.



While paying tribute to the exalted status of all the martyrs of jihad and resistance, especially Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran underscores the urgent need for immediate and effective action by the international community and the Islamic Ummah to help alleviate the suffering and hardship endured by the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. It also reminds all governments of their legal and moral responsibility to confront the impunity enjoyed by the Zionist regime and to prosecute and hold accountable those responsible for genocide.

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