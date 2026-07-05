Araghchi Reaffirms Iran's Support for Ending Blockade on Yemen

Major General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan, Deputy Prime Minister of Yemen, who has traveled to Tehran to attend the ceremony held to pay tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met on Saturday with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister extended condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Government, and the people of Iran over the martyrdom of the martyred Imam Khamenei. He also congratulated the Iranian nation on its great and historic victory in standing firm against the U.S.-Israeli aggressors, as well as on Iran's success in the diplomatic arena.



For his part, Foreign Minister Araghchi praised the courageous and honorable positions adopted by the Government and people of Yemen in strongly condemning the military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran and in expressing solidarity with the Iranian nation.



Araghchi also reaffirmed Iran's readiness to utilize all its diplomatic capacities to help end the blockade on Yemen and facilitate the full implementation of the Yemeni peace roadmap.

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