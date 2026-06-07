Iran Reaffirms Right to Self-Defense, Warns Against Any New Israeli Aggression

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s recent defensive operations against military targets in the northern occupied territories were conducted in accordance with the Islamic Republic’s inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, following repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said the operations were launched in response to Israel’s continued breaches of the April 8 ceasefire agreement, including cooperation with U.S. forces in attacks targeting Iranian vessels and locations in southern Iran over the past two weeks, as well as acts of maritime aggression against Iran carried out with U.S. backing.

The statement stressed that the ceasefire in Lebanon constitutes an integral component of the April 8 truce arrangement, adding that the United States bears direct responsibility for Israeli violations and any escalation resulting from them.

The ministry warned that any hostile action by the Zionist regime against Lebanon or Iran would draw a decisive and wide-ranging response from Iran’s armed forces.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran once again underscores the firm determination of the Iranian nation to resolutely safeguard its security and national interests whenever and wherever necessary,” the statement said.

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