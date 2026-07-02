Iran, Afghanistan Condemn U.S.-Israeli Aggression, Stress Islamic Solidarity in Tehran Talks

Amir Khan Muttaqi the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan who has traveled to Tehran together with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Afghanistans Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs to attend the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution met on Thursday afternoon with Seyed Abbas Araghchi the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, who has traveled to Tehran together with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, to attend the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met on Thursday afternoon with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The Afghan foreign minister conveyed Afghanistan's condolences to the Supreme Leader, the government, and the people of Iran over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, members of his family, as well as a number of senior Iranian officials and civilians, including children, during the military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran. He wished the Iranian leadership, government, and people success and victory.



Condemning the brutal U.S.-Zionist aggression against Iran, Amir Khan Muttaqi described the Iranian nation's steadfastness and resilience in the face of the aggressors as admirable and exemplary. He stressed the need for solidarity among all Islamic countries in confronting the conspiracies of the U.S. and the Zionist regime.



For his part, Iran's foreign minister expressed appreciation for the participation of the high-ranking delegation from the neighboring Muslim country of Afghanistan in the ceremony honoring the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution. He also thanked the Afghan authorities, people, religious scholars, and intellectuals for their messages of sympathy and solidarity and for condemning the brutal aggression against Iran.

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