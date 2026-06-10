Iran Stresses Right to Self-Defense in Talks With Turkish and Saudi Foreign Ministers

Iran’s Foreign Minister held separate telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan, the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, held separate late-night telephone conversations with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, to discuss the latest regional developments following the U.S. military attacks on areas in southern Iran.

During the conversations, Iran’s Foreign Minister condemned the U.S. military aggression and the violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity. He emphasized the inherent right to legitimate self-defense and to a reciprocal response by the country’s capable armed forces.