Pezeshkian Hails Pashinyan’s Election Win, Sees Broader Iran-Armenia Cooperation Ahead
Iranian President congratulated Armenian Prime Minister on his party’s parliamentary election victory, saying the outcome reflects support for policies aimed at promoting peace, development and regional cooperation in the South Caucasus.
ranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Civil Contract Party on their victory in Armenia's parliamentary elections, expressing confidence that bilateral ties will continue to expand in the coming years.
In a message addressed to the Armenian prime minister on Monday, President Pezeshkian praised the successful conduct of the elections and described the renewed support of the Armenian people for Pashinyan's government as a sign of their desire to pursue policies aimed at strengthening peace, development, stability and regional cooperation in the South Caucasus region.
The Iranian president said he was confident that the positive and dynamic trend that has characterized relations between Tehran and Yerevan in recent years would be further reinforced through broader and more constructive cooperation between the two neighboring countries.