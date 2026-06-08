Pezeshkian Hails Pashinyan’s Election Win, Sees Broader Iran-Armenia Cooperation Ahead

ranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Civil Contract Party on their victory in Armenia's parliamentary elections, expressing confidence that bilateral ties will continue to expand in the coming years.

In a message addressed to the Armenian prime minister on Monday, President Pezeshkian praised the successful conduct of the elections and described the renewed support of the Armenian people for Pashinyan's government as a sign of their desire to pursue policies aimed at strengthening peace, development, stability and regional cooperation in the South Caucasus region.

The Iranian president said he was confident that the positive and dynamic trend that has characterized relations between Tehran and Yerevan in recent years would be further reinforced through broader and more constructive cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

According to President Pezeshkian, this process will help advance the interests of both countries while also contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region through the cooperation and collective efforts of regional states.

He also extended his wishes for peace, prosperity and well-being to the government and people of Armenia, describing the country as a friendly neighbor with longstanding ties to Iran.

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