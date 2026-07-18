President Pezeshkian Calls for Enhanced Legal Measures to Defend Iran's Rights Internationally

Speaking at a high-level meeting on the legal dimensions of the two wars imposed by the US and Israel against Iran since 2025, President Pezeshkian said a comprehensive legal framework is necessary not only to document violations but also to enhance Iran's ability to present evidence before domestic, regional and international judicial bodies. He stressed that legal action should be based on documentation, expert analysis and internationally accepted standards.

The meeting brought together senior government officials, legal scholars, Justice Minister Amin-Hossein Rahimi and prominent jurist Ayatollah Mostafa Mohaghegh Damad to discuss strategies for documenting war-related damages, improving judicial procedures and preparing legal cases concerning war crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that transparent documentation and scientific legal research are critical to ensuring the credibility of future cases. The president raised the need for the formation of specialized legal working groups, and pledged to personally oversee their progress until the project reaches completion.

Also taking place at the meeting, Ayatollah Mohaghegh Damad was appointed to lead a comprehensive legal research program designed to coordinate domestic and international litigation efforts. The project includes a legal atlas covering more than 700 research topics related to acts of aggression and wartime damages caused during the two US-Israeli imposed wars on Iran.

President Pezeshkian also praised the unity among Iran's three branches of government in defending national rights, noting that support from Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje’i and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is vital.

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