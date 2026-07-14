Iran Warns UK Will Bear Consequences of Anti-IRGC Decision

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the hostile action by the UK government in designating the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a threat under the country's National Security Act, describing it as an unjustified, irresponsible measure that is contrary to the fundamental principles and rules of international law, including the principle of the sovereign equality of states and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states.



The powerful Islamic Revolution Guard Corps is an integral part of the official armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Alongside the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it is responsible for defending Iran's territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and national security. Its sacrifices in safeguarding the country, as well as its service to regional peace and security and to human dignity—particularly in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group—are evident to all.



The UK government's security labeling of an official institution of a sovereign state is a despicable, provocative act that violates international law and the Charter of the United Nations. This decision, particularly at a time when the West Asia region is in a critical and tense state as a result of the rogue conduct of the United States and the child-killing Zionist regime, demonstrates the utmost ill intent of the architects and approvers of this decision.



The UK, which has a long history of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and pursuing colonial policies across the world, particularly in the West Asia region, and which, during the recent US-Zionist military aggression against Iran, acted as an accomplice and facilitator of the aggressors, as acknowledged by the NATO Secretary General, has no moral standing to accuse others.



The hostile decision against Iran is based on unfounded security allegations, even though the UK itself hosts and supports terrorist and violent networks and groups.



While reserving all of its rights under the Charter of the United Nations and international law to take reciprocal measures in response to the UK's wrongful action, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that responsibility for the political, legal, and diplomatic consequences of this anti-Iranian decision rests with the UK ruling establishment.

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