President Pezeshkian: Iran, Russia Committed to Expanding Strategic Partnership

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to strengthening strategic ties with Russia, stressing that the two countries are reliable partners determined to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements and overcome obstacles to joint projects.

During a meeting in Tehran on Monday with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, President Pezeshkian said the minister’s visit reflected the strong political will of both governments to move beyond negotiations and translate existing agreements into concrete action.

Highlighting the broad scope of cooperation between the two countries, the president pointed to opportunities in energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, industry, trade in essential goods, transportation corridors, and other economic sectors. He said the political commitment demonstrated by senior officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, should be matched by faster progress in implementing joint initiatives.

President Pezeshkian also underlined the importance of expanding cooperation through regional and international organizations such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Eurasian framework, and Caspian Sea partnerships. He said these platforms provide valuable opportunities to deepen bilateral relations and launch new collaborative projects.

Calling for the establishment of specialized working groups for each joint project, the Iranian president said relevant government agencies and the embassies of both countries should monitor implementation on a continuous basis to resolve any challenges without delay.

Iran and Russia are strategic partners and trustworthy friends, President Pezeshkian said, adding that the pace of cooperation should reflect the countries’ political determination and economic potential.

The president also emphasized that closer cooperation with Moscow was consistently emphasized by the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and remains a key policy of the current Leader, adding that Iran will continue to pursue this approach with resolve.

Addressing international affairs, President Pezeshkian criticized unilateral sanctions and pressure against independent countries, arguing that closer scientific, industrial, economic, and executive cooperation among independent nations could reduce the impact of sanctions and contribute to a fairer international order.

He also commended Russia for sending a high-level delegation to attend the funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and expressed appreciation for Moscow’s support for Iran in international forums.

For his part, the Russian energy minister conveyed President Putin’s greetings and briefed President Pezeshkian on his meetings with Iran’s oil and energy ministers. Tsivilev reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to implementing bilateral agreements, announcing the creation of specialized working groups to ensure measurable progress.

He also praised Iran’s independent foreign policy, saying Russia respects Tehran’s resilience in the face of external pressure. He added that Russia was proud to have reliable partners such as Iran and declared that, like Iran, Moscow would never yield to coercion or policies based on force.

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