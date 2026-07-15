Negotiations Do Not Contradict Nation's Right to Seek Retribution: Haddad-Adel

Expediency Council member Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel said Iran's pursuit of negotiations does not conflict with the nation's demand for retribution over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stressing that negotiations can serve national interests while seeking retribution remains the legitimate right of the Iranian people.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony commemorating the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the martyred Mesbah al-Hoda Baqeri Kani at Imam Sadiq University in Tehran, Haddad-Adel said the Iranian nation and its Leader's call for retribution is fully compatible with diplomatic engagement.

"Negotiations can be pursued in line with safeguarding the nation's interests, while seeking retribution is the natural right of a people whose Leader was assassinated by criminals," he said.

endNewsMessage1