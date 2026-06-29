Iran Says Full Implementation of Lebanon Clause Key to Final Agreement

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, responding to journalists' questions regarding the agreement signed between the Zionist regime and Lebanon under US mediation in Washington, as well as the latest status of the implementation of the first clause of the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding on ending the war in Lebanon, stated:

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, in line with its principled policy based on the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of international law, emphasizes the necessity of safeguarding Lebanon's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as respecting the dignity and security of all the Lebanese people. Iran considers these principles an essential prerequisite for the survival and sustainability of any understanding aimed at ending the war and the Zionist regime's occupation of Lebanon."



He added that, on this basis, the Islamic Republic of Iran made the cessation of the Zionist regime's war and military operations in Lebanon a top priority—alongside ending the war against Iran—both in the April 8 ceasefire understanding and in the June 18, 2026 Memorandum of Understanding on ending the war, and has consistently insisted on their implementation.



The Foreign Ministry spokesman further stressed that the full implementation of the first clause of the Memorandum of Understanding on ending the imposed war—namely, the cessation of the Zionist regime's war and military operations against Lebanon, as well as the withdrawal of occupying forces from all occupied Lebanese territories—is an essential condition for achieving a final and lasting agreement to establish regional stability.



Recalling the United States' explicit commitment under the first clause of the June 18, 2026 Memorandum of Understanding on ending the imposed war, Baghaei emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran insists that the United States take all necessary measures to compel the Zionist regime to cease all acts of aggression and military operations throughout Lebanon. He also called for the prompt establishment of a timetable for the unconditional withdrawal of occupying forces from all occupied areas of Lebanon.

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