Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints New Top Military Commanders in Six Senior Posts

Under the decrees issued by His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Pilot Ali Abdollahi was appointed Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, while Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi was promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), while Major General Mostafa Izadi was appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

The decrees further assigned Rear Admiral Ali Azmaei as Commander of the IRGC Navy and Hojatoleslam Hossein Taeb as Head of the Basij Organization.

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