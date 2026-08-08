Iranian Security Council Chief Says Strait of Hormuz Will Remain Closed Until US Changes Course

Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks in a message marking Iran's Journalists' Day, in which he congratulated "brave journalists and soldiers on the front of news, awareness and information."

Referring to the latest developments in Iran and the region, Zolqadr said: "Until America corrects its behavior, the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened."

He stressed that the Supreme National Security Council will never back down, whether in war or in negotiations.

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