Iran, Mauritania Discuss Regional Developments and Bilateral Cooperation

Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest regional developments and bilateral relations.

Iran’s Foreign Minister briefed his Mauritanian counterpart on the latest developments in diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the region following the illegal aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.

During the call, the two sides emphasized their readiness to further develop bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between the two countries in international forums.

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