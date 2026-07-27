Iran lawmaker says no talks with U.S. as Iran shifts from deterrence to offensive strategy

Fada-Hossein Maleki, a member of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said there are currently no discussions underway regarding negotiations between Tehran and Washington, dismissing speculation about renewed talks as an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump to divert attention.

Speaking to ILNA, Maleki said assessments by the parliamentary commission and senior Iranian officials indicate that negotiations are “not on the agenda under the current circumstances.”

“What is being raised is essentially a diversionary tactic by Trump, who is once again bringing up the issue of negotiations.,” he said.

Maleki added that the slowdown in U.S. operations against Iran’s southern coastline was a result of large-scale and heavy operations carried out by Iranian armed forces against American operational and logistical positions.

He stressed that Iranian strikes on U.S. support infrastructure in Jordan had severely damaged Washington’s logistical capabilities and caused heavy casualties, adding that attacks on American bases in Kuwait had also inflicted significant losses.

According to Maleki, the impact of these operations had disrupted U.S. military calculations and led to a reduction in attacks on Iran’s southern coast and infrastructure.

He further stated that Iran’s strategy had shifted from a deterrence posture to an offensive phase, arguing that negotiations were not under consideration while Tehran remained in that position.

“Countries that have not yet realized they should not follow Trump into an all-out war with Iran will certainly face harsh consequences in Iran’s future plans,” Maleki said.

Responding to whether Iran’s strategic shift had influenced Trump’s reported change in position regarding attacks on Iranian infrastructure, Maleki said the change was directly linked to Iran’s military operations.

He added that the reduction in attacks on Iranian infrastructure and Washington’s renewed focus on negotiations were the result of those operations.