Iran Says Ukraine's Attack on Commercial Vessel Constitutes Act of Aggression

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the Ukrainian regime's attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea in the early hours of Saturday, 25 July, which resulted in an explosion aboard the ship, killing one sailor and injuring another.

This act constitutes a violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations and amounts to an act of aggression that could further inflame and expand the ongoing conflict.



The Ukrainian regime's attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea—an action explicitly acknowledged by the head of that regime—demonstrates the continuation of its irrational and hostile approach toward the Islamic Republic of Iran.



Reaffirming that it has never intervened in the Russia–Ukraine conflict, the Islamic Republic of Iran draws the attention of the United Nations Security Council, European countries, and all UN member states to the evident fact that, by attacking an Iranian commercial vessel, the Ukrainian regime not only committed an internationally wrongful act but also sought, in a dangerous manner, to widen the scope of war and insecurity.



Any party genuinely concerned with peace and security in Eastern Europe and the surrounding regions should adopt a responsible position regarding this dangerous act by the Ukrainian regime and hold the Ukrainian ruling establishment accountable for this criminal and provocative action.



In accordance with the fundamental principles and rules of international law, particularly the inherent right of self-defence, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to defend its national interests and security.

It is self-evident that responsibility for the consequences arising from the adventurism of the head of the Ukrainian regime rests with that regime and its supporters and instigators.

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