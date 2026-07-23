Iran, Iraq Agree to Deepen Strategic Partnership Across Key Sectors

At the end of the official visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Kadhim al-Zaidi to Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq issued a comprehensive joint statement emphasizing the expansion of strategic cooperation and the acceleration of bilateral agreements.

Responding to an official invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iraqi Prime Minister led a high-level delegation comprising political, security, and economic officials.

During the visit, discussions with President Pezeshkian and senior Iranian dignitaries focused on bilateral relations, regional developments, and international affairs. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic ties based on mutual trust, good neighborliness, and shared interests.

A cornerstone of the visit was the agreement to draft a comprehensive strategic cooperation document. This framework aims to institutionalize long-term partnerships across political, economic, security, and cultural sectors.

The foreign ministers of both countries have been tasked with submitting the final draft to their respective leaderships for immediate implementation. To ensure continuous progress, the Iran-Iraq Joint Commission will meet annually, alternating between Tehran and Baghdad.

The two countries also pledged to expedite the Basra–Shalamcheh railway project, increase trade volumes, and enhance banking and financial cooperation. Discussions also covered joint investments in energy, transport, transit, agriculture, and engineering services, with a call to remove administrative and legal hurdles.

Addressing environmental concerns, both sides highlighted the shared challenges of climate change, droughts, and dust storms. They agreed to expand scientific cooperation regarding water resource management and the protection of shared wetlands and biodiversity.

On security, Iran and Iraq emphasized the necessity of coordinated efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, organized crime, and smuggling to maintain regional stability. Furthermore, both countries reiterated their support for peaceful, diplomatic solutions to regional crises and reaffirmed their principled stance on supporting the rights of the Palestinian people.

The joint statement concluded that strengthening these bilateral ties is not only vital for the prosperity of both nations but also serves as a catalyst for stability and sustainable development throughout West Asia.

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