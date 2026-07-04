Tehran Condemns Milei's Anti-Iran Remarks, Calls Them Hate Speech

Speaking about recent remarks made by Argentine President Javier Milei against the Iranian nation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the statements were so vulgar and baseless that they do not merit a response.

He added, however, that under both Argentine domestic law and the fundamental principles of international law and human rights, such remarks constitute hate speech and incitement to violence and should be subject to legal proceedings before competent courts.

Baghaei also referred to Milei's repeated support for genocide of Palestinians, as well as U.S. and Israeli crimes against the Iranian people and Washington's interventions in independent Latin American countries.

He said rhetoric calling for the eradication of human beings is "not only a sign of pathological extremism but also clear evidence of the speaker's moral bankruptcy."

The Foreign Ministry spokesman further suggested that Milei's advisers seek professional assistance and appropriate medical services to prevent further deterioration of the Argentine president's inflammatory rhetoric.

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