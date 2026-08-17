Araghchi, Fidan Discuss Strait of Hormuz and Regional Developments
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts, with Araghchi outlining the latest status of Iran-Oman talks on establishing a safe maritime route through the Strait of Hormuz.
Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, held a telephone conversation with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which they consulted and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments.
The Foreign Minister of Iran, while explaining the latest status of Iran’s bilateral talks with Oman regarding the determination of a suitable path for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination to continue this process.
The two sides reviewed the latest regional developments and ongoing diplomatic processes, and discussed the necessity of continuing political and diplomatic efforts to manage the situation, prevent the escalation of tensions, and strengthen regional stability and security.