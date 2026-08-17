Araghchi, Fidan Discuss Strait of Hormuz and Regional Developments

Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, held a telephone conversation with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which they consulted and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The Foreign Minister of Iran, while explaining the latest status of Iran’s bilateral talks with Oman regarding the determination of a suitable path for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination to continue this process.



The two sides reviewed the latest regional developments and ongoing diplomatic processes, and discussed the necessity of continuing political and diplomatic efforts to manage the situation, prevent the escalation of tensions, and strengthen regional stability and security.

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