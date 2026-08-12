Iran has never acted outside international law: President Pezeshkian

In a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian welcomed Japan’s positive position on the need to end the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime and said Iran had consistently sought to improve relations with neighboring countries.

The president also stressed that diplomatic efforts are essential to restoring peace and stability.

He noted that the United States and the Israeli regime are undermining regional stability through aggression against Iran, the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the killing of civilians, including students at a school in Minab, and attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The Japanese prime minister reaffirmed Tokyo’s support for diplomatic approaches to ending the war, describing such efforts as being in the long-term interests of Iran and the wider region.

Takaichi also welcomed progress in negotiations between Iran and Oman concerning the Strait of Hormuz. She expressed hope that successful talks would lead to the reopening of the strategic waterway as soon as possible.

She further asked President Pezeshkian to use Iran’s influence to help prevent an escalation of tensions around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

During the call, the two officials reaffirmed their commitment to continued dialogue and the expansion of the longstanding relations between Iran and Japan.