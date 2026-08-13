Araghchi Warns US Against False Intelligence on Strait of Hormuz

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States has repeatedly made miscalculations due to its intelligence failures, pointing to the war against Iran as a clear example.

He said Washington was now making an even greater miscalculation regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

"Worse than fake news is fake intelligence. Be careful," Araghchi warned.

He concluded by writing: "God is great, greater than any power on Earth. We put our trust in God."

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