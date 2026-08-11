Baghaei: US Complicit in Israeli Crimes in Lebanon

Esmail Baqaei, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned the brutal attacks carried out by the Zionist regime over the past few days against areas in southern Lebanon, which have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of Lebanese citizens as well as the destruction of infrastructure and people’s homes.



Referring to the continuation of the occupying regime’s attacks and the violation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the silence and indifference of international bodies, particularly the United Nations Security Council, have emboldened the Zionist regime and enabled the continuation of its aggression and crimes., He further noted that the US administration, due to its all-out support for the occupying regime, is considered an accomplice and partner in all the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Lebanon, occupied Palestine, and the entire region.

Praising the courageous resistance and steadfastness of the Lebanese people against the aggression and occupation of the Zionist regime, the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized the full solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Lebanon in defending the country’s sovereignty, dignity, and independence against the Zionist regime’s aggression.

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