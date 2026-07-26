Iran, Oman Make Progress in Strait of Hormuz Talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, responding to reporters' questions about Iran-Oman talks on the Strait of Hormuz, said that several rounds of negotiations were held in Tehran on Friday and Saturday between deputy foreign ministers of the two countries.

He said the two sides exchanged views on shared principles and operational mechanisms for ensuring the safe passage of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while respecting the sovereign rights of the two littoral states.



Emphasising that the talks were constructive and had yielded progress, Baghaei noted that the Omani delegation left Tehran on Saturday afternoon, but technical and political consultations between the two sides are continuing.



The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also responded to a question about the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz, stating that no changes have occurred in the status of maritime traffic through the Strait.

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